Anthony Smith shouts out Chael Sonnen for meaningful advice during emotional retirement at UFC Kansas City

Anthony Smith entered the octagon for the final time in his career at UFC Kansas City on April 26 when he faced surging contender Zhang Mingyang. As so often happens in the sport of MMA, Smith was not afforded the fairytale finish that so many would hope for. Instead, he was dominated from the opening bell before being brutally finished in Round 1.

'Lionheart' made his UFC debut in 2013 and has been a mainstay in the light heavyweight division since 2018. Following his defeat against Mingyang, a tribute video of Smith's career was played in the arena, with UFC legend Chael Sonnen sharing some touching advice with the former title challenger.

Sonnen stated that Smith could either "be sad that it was over or grateful that it happened," a reminder that despite his fighting career being over, there was much to be happy about.

During his post-fight speech in the octagon, the 36-year-old said:

"I don't even know what to say. Watching that video, I did that s**t. I did that, I did that. I'm gonna take some advice from Chael and I'm just gonna be grateful that it happened. I appreciate you guys. We can be sad next week, but tonight I'm gonna have some gratitude. Thank you so much Kansas City!"

Anthony Smith will remain on-screen for fans to see, with him having worked as an analyst for the UFC during events for several years. He will continue that role, having laid down his gloves for good.

