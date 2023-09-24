Anthony Yarde forces referee to call off fight at 2:07 mark in Round 2 with absolute domination over late replacement Jorge Silva 

British professional boxer Anthony Yarde has kicked off the campaign for another shot at the light heavyweight title. ‘The Beast from the East’ fought late replacement Jorge Silva on the undercard of the Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang event that took place at the OVO Arena, Wembley, London. Yarde did quick work of the Portuguese boxer and scored a devastating KO win in the second round of the 10-round contest.

Silva (22-8, 12 KO) had little to offer Yarde in terms of resistance. The British boxer dropped Silva in the second round with a volley of punches. Silva made it back to his feet but referee Marcus McDonnell had seen enough and called a stop to the contest at the 2:07 mark of the round.

Anthony Yarde starts his journey back to the title shot with a win over Jorge Silva

Anthony Yarde (23-3, 21 KO) last competed against unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 8, 2023, at the same OVO Arena in an attempt to claim the title. However, Beterbiev proved too much for the 33-year-old and finished Yarde via an eighth-round TKO.

This was Yarde’s first professional loss since December 5, 2020, when he lost to Lyndon Arthur for the Commonwealth and vacant Inter-Continental light heavyweight title. The Brit was able to avenge the loss one year later. He has now started the journey back to the title shot and hopes to avenge the loss against Beterbiev when he gets to the top again.