Anti-domestic violence charity cuts ties with NRL because of Dana White and Donald Trump ahead of Las Vegas launch, National Rugby League responds

UFC CEO and president Dana White and U.S. President Donald Trump have seemingly found themselves in a debacle involving an anti-domestic violence charity. The not-for-profit organization has ended its longstanding association with the NRL (National Rugby League), citing the NRL's recent invitations to White and Trump.

Notably, White faced accusations of domestic violence heading into 2023. ufc-fans-take-shocking-pro-domestic-violence-stand-social-media" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">During a New Year's Eve party at a nightclub, the American MMA promoter and his wife traded slaps. No legal action was pursued by either spouse.

Meanwhile, Trump has faced a myriad of allegations of crimes such as se*ual assault, in addition to allegedly perpetuating gender-based violence and undermining anti-domestic violence initiatives.

As reported by The Associated Press in 2023, Trump was found liable for the se*ual assault and defamation of columnist E. Jean Carroll in relation to a 1996 incident. A jury ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million in damages. The entrepreneur and politician maintained that he was innocent; later appealing the verdict and losing the appeal.

Per The Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARL) Chairman, Peter V'landys, recently appeared on the American television show, 'FOX & Friends', and displayed a match ball featuring the word 'Trump' on it. He invited Trump to attend the upcoming NRL rugby games that'll be held in America.

Notably, the NRL invited Dana White and Donald Trump to its season's opening game that'll transpire at the Allegiant Stadium in Vegas on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Scheduling conflicts are likely to prevent White and Trump from attending. The ARL and NRL's friendly gestures toward the American businesspersons have led to the White Ribbon anti-domestic violence charity cutting ties with the NRL.

Merinda March, White Ribbon Australia's Chief Executive, lambasted the NRL. March alluded to its association with the charity since 2008 but implied that its deepening bond with White and Trump was in conflict with White Ribbon's tenets. The non-profit demanded the NRL take down their affiliated promotional material, and the rugby organization concurred.

Check out Merinda March's comments below:

Meanwhile, Andrew Abdo, the NRL's Chief Executive, defended the invites. Citing that they'd invited ex-U.S. President Joe Biden last year, Abdo said:

"It's not an unusual practice to do this. It's not to say we have any political affiliation with any party. We're a sport. We're about bringing people together no matter what your political beliefs, no matter what your background ... We're a sport for everyone, for all, and I think sending an invite to the sitting president of this country is appropriate and that's what we did." [H/t Fox Sports]

Dana White's altercation with wife Anne White

Per The Guardian, UFC head honcho and Power Slap founder Dana White was invited by Canberra, an NRL club, and offered the honor of blowing its traditional Viking horn. As for the much-discussed multifaceted public criticism against himself and Trump, White has stood by his longtime friend.

Furthermore, concerning his altercation with his wife Anne White, video footage of which soon caused a stir among netizens, Dana White soon apologized. Per TMZ, Anne indicated it was uncharacteristic of Dana and that they'd moved on from the incident. Speaking to TMZ, Dana alluded to alcohol being involved and expressed his regret:

"I'm embarrassed."

