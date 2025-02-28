"Any Rodtang fight is exciting" - Danny Kingad reveals what makes 'The Iron Man' absolute must-watch ahead of Takeru super fight

Combat sports fans are not the only ones who are looking forward to the mega showdown between former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 172 on March 23.

Rodtang will face Takeru in front of his home crowd at the Saitama Super Arena in a five-round flyweight kickboxing duel in Japan, and even former ONE flyweight MMA world title challenger Danny Kingad is thrilled about this upcoming match.

'The King' says that whenever 'The Iron Man' fights, everyone should tune in because of the incredible entertainment he provides.

He revealed this reason in his recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA by saying:

"But any Rodtang fight is exciting, he lets you hit him in the face."

The Thai megastar will head into this match with 'The Natural Born Crusher' with back-to-back wins over Denis Puric in June 2024 at ONE 167 and Jacob Smith in November 2024 at ONE 169.

Rodtang says that Muay Thai allowed him to provide a comfortable life for his family

Before throwing hands with Takeru, the Jitmuangnon Gym-affiliated athlete spoke with ONE Championship and explained how the art of eight limbs became his gateway to providing a comfortable living for his family.

'The Iron Man' said that because of Muay Thai, he can now give them a house for his parents. Although he experienced a rough start to his career earning a small amount of money from fighting, he's still grateful for all the blessings.

The 27-year-old superstar explained this during his recent talk with ONE Championship:

"At the time I would earn 300 baht (8 USD) per fight). Now I can buy a house for my parents, and I have money to take care of my family. Without Muay Thai, I wouldn't be here today."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

