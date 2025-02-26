“I wouldn’t be here today” - Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon credits his success to his undying passion for Muay Thai

Rodtang Jitmuangnon knew he wouldn't be in his position if he didn't shed his timid persona. After opting to play football as a child, Rodtang became one of this generation's greatest Muay Thai fighters.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang detailed his fear of fighting and how he would rather play football with his friends. It wasn't until he realized that dominating the Muay Thai scene would be his ticket to help his family escape from poverty.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon said:

"At that time I would earn 300 baht (8 USD) per fight. Now I can buy a house for my parents, and I have money to take care of my family. Without Muay Thai, I wouldn't be here today."

Rodtang was an absolute wrecking ball in the stadiums in Thailand, but his reputation grew to astronomical levels when he joined ONE Championship in September 2018.

After four straight wins against Sergio Wielzen, Fahdi Khaled, Hakim Hamech, and Sok Thy, Rodtang captured gold when he dethroned now-ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Rodtang and Haggerty produced one of the greatest Muay Thai fights in ONE Championship history, with Rodtang ultimately taking the gold via unanimous decision in August 2019.

'The Iron Man' held on to the throne until 2024 when he was stripped of the gold after he missed weight in his supposed world title fight against Jacob Smith.

Rodtang, nonetheless, still battered Smith for the unanimous decision win at ONE 169.

Despite the absence of a world title, Rodtang remains one of the greatest fighters of his era and he'll prove that reputation once more in Japan.

Rodtang will take on Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

Tickets for ONE 172 are available at EPlus, while the entire card will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon can't wait to face off against Takeru Segawa

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been craving violence since he signed the contract to take on Takeru Segawa, and the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion can't wait to trade bombs with the Japanese superstar.

Taking to Instagram, Rodtang wrote:

"One month that I have been waiting, my body is ready to add you [to mny victim list]. Thank you to all the fans around the world who have been waiting for my big fight. Let‘s have fun."

