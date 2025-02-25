“I decided to compete” - Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon recalls how he shed his timid persona to fight for his family’s livelihood

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is practically synonymous with Muay Thai, but there was a time when the future legend would hesitate to step between the ropes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion revealed that he was scared to lace on the gloves and compete.

Rodtang said he preferred to play football instead of Muay Thai, but he ultimately realized that fighting would be the profession that would lift him and his family from poverty.

"I was paid very little for playing soccer compared to Muay Thai. I decided to compete in Muay Thai to earn more money to support my family," said Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

That decision ultimately paid off for Rodtang, though.

Rodtang rose through the ranks in the stadiums in Muay Thai, and in 2018 reached the global stage when he made his ONE Championship debut at ONE: Conquest of Heroes in September of that year in Jakarta.

After four straight wins against Sergio Wielzen, Fahdi Khaled, Hakim Hamech, and Sok Thy, Rodtang captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold when he beat Jonathan Haggerty, now the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, in August 2019 in Manila.

Rodtang would hold on to the gold until 2024 when he was stripped of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title after missing weight for his world title defense against Jacob Smith.

Despite the heartbreak, Rodtang battered Smith for the dominant unanimous decision win in their ONE 169 meeting in Bangkok.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon now heads to one of the biggest fights of his career when he takes on Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

ONE 172 will transpire at the historic Saitama Super Arena on March 23. Tickets for the event are available at EPlus, and the entire card will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Demetrious Johnson can't wait for Rodtang Jitmuangnon's super fight against Takeru Segawa

Fans have been waiting for the clash between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa, and so has MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

The former ONE flyweight MMA world champion recently visited Rodtang at Looksaikongdin Gym during his Bangkok trip and he took the opportunity to pick the Thai superstar's thought process during fights.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson said he can't wait for Rodtang's much-hyped super fight against Takeru at ONE 172:

"Was an honor training in Thailand with the Pound-4-Pound best Muay Thai Fighter in the world @rodtang_jimungnon 🇹🇭 #MightyJourney Can’t wait to see him fight Takeru on March 23 @onechampionship 🔥🔥🔥," posted Johnson.

