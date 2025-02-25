“Can’t wait to see him fight” - Demetrious Johnson raves at the opportunity to pick Rodtang’s Muay Thai thought process

Demetrious Johnson is just one of the many people who are hyped up for the looming showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa in Japan.

Rodtang and Takeru will face off in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Johnson visited Thailand earlier this year for ONE 170 in January and he took the opportunity to reconnect with his old foe Rodtang at Looksaikongdin Gym in Bangkok.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson shared a snippet of his training session with Rodtang while taking the chance to pick the Thai megastar's thought process during camp.

"Was an honor training in Thailand with the Pound-4-Pound best Muay Thai Fighter in the world @rodtang_jimungnon 🇹🇭 #MightyJourney Can’t wait to see him fight Takeru on March 23 @onechampionship 🔥🔥🔥," posted Demetrious Johnson.

Rodtang and Takeru are considered two of this generation's best strikers, with both fighters helping carry Muay Thai and kickboxing to global fame.

Takeru is often considered one of the greatest Japanese kickboxers in history and is the only fighter to become a three-division champion in K-1 Kickboxing.

'The Natural Born Crusher' captured the K-1 super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight titles during his tenure with the kickboxing promotion.

Rodtang, meanwhile, captivated global audiences with his unstoppable offense and invulnerable fortitude.

'The Iron Man' held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title from 2019 to 2024, only losing the strap when he missed weight for his supposed world title defense against Jacob Smith at ONE 169 in November 2024.

Rodtang, nevertheless, battered Smith to capture the victory in front of his hometown fans in Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Tickets for ONE 172 are available at EPlus, while the entire card will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon confident Demetrious Johnson can dominate in the striking arts

Although Demetrious Johnson is a natural grappler, he's evolved into one of the most versatile fighters of all time and Rodtang Jitmuangnon is convinced the MMA legend has what it takes to dominate kickboxing or Muay Thai.

In a video ONE Championship shared on Instagram, Rodtang said he wants to see Johnson throw it down in the striking arts in case the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion returns from his retirement:

"I would like to see him in Muay Thai or kickboxing. I believe he can do it. But we have to respect his decision to retire. But I want to see him, just in case, he changes his mind," said Rodtang of Demetrious Johnson.

