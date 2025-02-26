WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon lights Bangkok up in fiery kickboxing showdown against Denis Puric

Rodtang Jitmuangnon might be best known among ONE Championship fans for his Muay Thai exploits, but he has shown that he can be just as devastating while wearing 8-ounce gloves under kickboxing rules.

Last June, 'The Iron Man' fought respected veteran Denis Puric in a catchweight (141.25 pounds) kickboxing bout. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and Puric went blow-for-blow throughout all three rounds, highlighted by Rodtang's trademark taunts and 'The Bosnian Menace' returning the favor.

Check out the highlights of their high-octane battle below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

To Puric's credit, he survived the Rodtang onslaught to reach the final bell. Unfortunately, the Jitmuangnon Gym product had thoroughly outclassed him and earned the unanimous decision victory.

This was Rodtang's third kickboxing bout in ONE, and his record currently stands at a pristine 3-0.

The 27-year-old will look to improve it to 4-0 when he finally crosses paths with Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa in their flyweight kickboxing megafight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23. The Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, will host the event.

Denis Puric explains Rodtang's chances of winning at ONE 172

Denis Puric believes Rodtang will have little trouble defeating Takeru on his home turf because of the Thai superstar's most recent victory — a five-round thrashing of Jacob Smith last November.

The Team CSK product shared in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"That's a very low percentage. There's not a lot of 'lack' in his offense, because he's so experienced. You see how he manhandled f***ing Jacob Smith like a f***ing rag doll. He just played with him. He played with him for five rounds, bro. He had nothing on him. It's experience plus he's talented, right? So, I think that that's it."

ONE 172 will be available via watch.onefc.com.

