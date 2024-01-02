“Anybody with half a brain knew that” - Mikhaila Peterson strikes back at Andrew Tate’s critique of her father

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate found himself in a heated exchange with Mikhaila Peterson, daughter of Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson.

Tate had criticized both Jordan Peterson and political commentator Ben Shapiro for their positions on the Israel-Palestine conflict in the wake of Hamas bombings. Peterson, a prominent figure in Western conservative circles, had urged Israel to take strong action against Hamas.

Taking to his official X handle, Tate wrote:

"Imagine being Ben or Jordan and not even saying sorry for encouraging the murder of f*cking children. Clowns."

In response, Mikhaila Peterson defended her father's stance, stating:

"Anybody with half a brain knew that dad was referring to Hamas, a terrorist organization, not Palestinian children. Anybody not paying attention to the rampant anti-semitism that’s occurring across the west is part of the problem."

Andrew Tate reflects on spending New Year's Eve in a jail cell

As everyone bid farewell to 2023, Andrew Tate took to social media to reveal how he spent the last New Year's Eve incarcerated in a Romanian jail, providing a glimpse into the challenging circumstances he faced.

Taking to X, the internet personality described the eerie silence that enveloped his surroundings when the clock struck midnight:

"I spent last New Year’s Eve counting the cockroaches on my cell wall, listening to fireworks from the free world. When the clock struck 12, absolutely nothing happened. Even the cockroaches didn’t move."

The revelation sheds light on Tate's tumultuous year, marked by legal troubles. In December 2022, Tate and his brother Tristan, along with two others, were arrested on charges including human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized group to exploit women.

The Tate brothers spent several months in a Romanian prison before being released in March 2023. Subsequently, they were placed under house arrest, a restriction that was lifted in August, allowing them greater mobility within Romania.