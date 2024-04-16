“Anyone who’s in front of me” - Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali willing to take his chance against Superlek at bantamweight

Johan Ghazali will face anyone ONE Championship matches him up against, and that includes one of the all-time greats.

The teenage phenom has fought almost exclusively at flyweight in his young ONE Championship tenure, but he won't mind jumping into bantamweight to open new avenues to build his budding legacy.

One such fighter he could face in a heavier weight class is Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Superlek is the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion but will go up a division in his next match when he challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168: Denver.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Johan Ghazali said he has no problems moving up to 145 pounds and facing Superlek in the future.

"Of course, anyone who has the belt. Anyone who's in front of me. Whoever."

Ghazali is a perfect 5-0 in ONE Championship and is coming off a stunning first-round knockout win over former world title contender Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 17.

Superlek, meanwhile, is a stellar 13-1 in the promotion and is on an incredible nine-fight winning streak.

'The Kicking Machine' is coming off an incredible world title defense over Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 165. His world title challenge against Haggerty will be his United States debut.

ONE 168: Denver goes down at Ball Arena on September 6. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on April 24, 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

Watch Ghazali's entire interview below:

Johan Ghazali set for pivotal matchup at ONE 167

Johan Ghazali could certainly target a matchup against Superlek in the future, but he has another fight lined up that could become a crucial junction in his career.

The 17-year-old phenom will face five-time WMF world champion Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali described the magnitude of his Bangkok clash against Nguyen and how it could change the trajectory of his professional career:

"This will be my biggest fight to date. [It's my] first time fighting in a circle. He's also beaten quite a few Malaysians."

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

