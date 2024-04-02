"I'm with Superlek" - Malaysian-American phenom Johan Ghazali sees Superlek upsetting Jonathan Haggerty in Denver

With his own upcoming bout announced for ONE 167, rising striking phenom Johan Ghazali gave his thoughts on one of the biggest matchups of the year.

At ONE 168 in Denver, Jonathan Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

It's one of the most anticipated fights on the calendar, as these two elite world champions clash for the second time in their careers.

Everyone on the ONE Championship roster is going to have their thoughts about the super fight co-main event that is on deck for September 6 at the Ball Arena.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Johan Ghazali gave the edge to Superlek based on his unmatched success and experience in taking on the best in the world:

"I see Superlek winning. He's just one step ahead of everyone. He's fought everyone, he's fought Seksan, he's fought Rodtang, he's fought all the high-level guys, he's fought Haggerty too. It was a cut that stopped him. But yeah, I'm with Superlek on this one."

Watch the full interview below:

Johan Ghazali was also part of a huge week of fight announcements

While he may not be making the trip over to Colorado to compete in front of the U.S. fans for the first time in his career, Johan Ghazali has got his own major assignment to worry about.

He will look to maintain his undefeated rise up the ladder when he returns at ONE 167 on June 7. The 17-year old rising star will be taking on Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at the Impact Arena in Bangkok in another barnburner matchup.

ONE Championship's second half of 2024 is already coming together and with some huge fights announced for the coming months, martial arts fans are in for a treat.

ONE 167 will air live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

