WATCH: Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek’s calculated trap setup against Japanese legend Takeru Segawa

When it comes to setting up traps for his opponents, perhaps nobody does it better than the current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion — Superlek Kiatmoo9.

'The Kicking Machine' delivered a show-stealing performance in his return to the ring at ONE 165 in January. Squaring off with Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa, Superlek put on a picture-perfect performance through five rounds, punishing Takeru's lead leg and walking away with a decisive unanimous decision victory.

As a result, Superlek will have the chance to challenge two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title this year when ONE Championship heads back to the United States for ONE 168: Denver.

"Setting traps with every step. Superlek challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai strap in ONE's long-awaited return to the U.S. on September 6 🇺🇸 Get your tickets now!"

With ONE 168 emanating from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, 'The Kicking Machine' will meet Jonathan Haggerty for the first time in ONE Championship in one of the most anticipated fights in Muay Thai history.

Will Superlek become a two-sport ONE world champion at ONE 168?

After claiming both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships with back-to-back knockouts against Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty will face his toughest test to date at ONE 168 on September 6.

Superlek is a perfect 9-0 in Muay Thai competition under the ONE banner. 'The Kicking Machine' has bested some of the best names in the sport like Walter Goncalves, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, and Tagir Khalilov. However, the biggest win of his career undoubtedly came against 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The two Thai warriors went toe-to-toe at ONE Friday Fights 34 last year, earning Muay Thai Fight of the Year honors.

After three rounds of absolutely insane action, Superlek was awarded the victory, keeping his 'O' intact and walking away with ultimate bragging rights.

If 'The Kicking Machine' can add a win over Jonathan Haggerty later this year, he won't just become a two-sport world champion — he will go down as perhaps the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the history of the art of eight limbs.