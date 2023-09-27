“Anything can happen” - Fans split on impending mega fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade

There’s no denying how good of a matchup ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty vs. ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is.

You have to hand it to ONE Championship for instilling a sense of mystery for the fans, who have absolutely no idea who they think will come out on top in November.

Will it be Haggerty, the man who scored an upset finish this year to become the new Muay Thai bantamweight king of the world? Or will it be newly crowned MMA world champ Fabricio Andrade, who single-handedly wiped out his division with some of the best highlight-reel finishes in company history?

The fans have chimed in this week following a post showing Andrade’s vicious liver-kick KO on Instagram.

The caption read:

“Diced liver 💀 Can Fabricio Andrade STOP Jonathan Haggerty in their ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title tilt on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? 💪 @fabricioandrade1.”

Check out the fan comments below:

Fan reactions #1

Fan reactions #2

Finding an athlete like ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade happens only once. More well-rounded than his predecessors, the Brazilian superstar is amongst the most talented and gifted MMA strikers the world has seen.

Emerging from humble beginnings, Andrade worked tirelessly to pursue his dreams outside of his country to become an elite Muay Thai kickboxer. After having a successful run at the elite level, he made the transition to MMA and has been unstoppable since.

He combines Muay Thai, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu into his stand-up and does so most effectively. However, the biggest challenge for him this year is to make the transition back to kickboxing, without the help of MMA or Muay Thai, and outsmart Jonathan Haggerty’s superior striking.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship will take place on Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. EDT via Amazon Prime Video.