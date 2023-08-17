Fabricio Andrade says becoming first MMA and kickboxing world champion is his ‘biggest motivation’

Fabricio Andrade has skyrocketed into one of the leading superstars on the global stage of ONE Championship, and the Brazilian athlete is ready to resume that quest when he returns at ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6.

That evening, inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ‘Wonder Boy’ puts a pause on his MMA expedition to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title.

With two-sport championship status on the line, the 25-year-old revealed it's his sole mission to achieve what he had targeted from the beginning of his fight career.

He told ONE Championship:

“And that’s my biggest motivation for this fight [becoming a world champion in MMA and kickboxing].”

Both men have already had a go at one another on social media over the past couple of months. And that only makes for more entertainment in what is already a mouth-watering affair between two elite strikers.

Haggerty may be riding on a high after finishing Nong-O Hama to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai world title this past April. However, Fabricio Andrade has been on a similar path – perhaps a better one – throughout his promotional tenure.

After gaining four finishes in five fights inside the circle, the Thailand-based athlete earned a shot to challenge for the bantamweight MMA world title.

Though his first fight against John Lineker ended in a bitter no-contest, he corrected his mistakes and finished ‘Hands of Stone’ when they ran it back in February 2023.

As such, Fabricio Andrade is confident that he can continue his unbeaten streak and become a two-sport king when ONE Fight Night 15 emanates from the Thai capital.

The entire card will be live and free in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6, for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.