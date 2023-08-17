Fabricio Andrade will carry same MMA mindset in kickboxing transition vs Jonathan Haggerty: “Nothing will change” 

Bantamweight knockout artist Fabricio Andrade plans to bring his signature style with him to the world of kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 15.

On October 6, ‘Wonder Boy’ will look to etch his name in the history books by becoming one of the few men to hold world titles in two different sports under the ONE Championship banner. Already the bantamweight world title holder, Fabricio Andrade will look to add kickboxing gold to his collection as he faces one of the most feared strikers in the sport, Jonathan Haggerty.

The two ONE world champions will battle to become the new bantamweight kickboxing king, and Andrade has no intentions of taking it easy when he meets the promotion’s reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

“I want to go there and knock him out. Nothing will change,” Andrade told ONE Championship.

Knocking out a fighter as skilled as Jonathan Haggerty will be no easy task, but if anyone in ONE Championship can do it, it’s Fabricio Andrade. ‘Wonder Boy’ walks into the contest with an impressive 83% finish rate, including knockouts against some of the toughest men to step into the circle such as Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

On the flip side, Jonathan Haggerty is coming off a stunning first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama in April to capture the Muay Thai crown. Will ‘The General’ add another world title to his mantle, or will ‘Wonder Boy’ yet again prove to be too much to handle inside the circle?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.