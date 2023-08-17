Fabricio Andrade recalls early days in kickboxing circuit, feels ‘satisfied’ to get a shot at gold

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade is excited about the opportunity to put his kickboxing skills to work under the ONE Championship banner come ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

On October 6, ‘Wonder Boy’ will return to the Circle seven months removed from his stunning fourth-round finish against John Lineker. Next, Andrade will attempt to make history by becoming a two-sport ONE world champion as he meets British striking star Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Though it will be his first time strapping on the 10-ounce gloves in ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade has a storied history in the world of kickboxing. Speaking to the promotion, ‘Wonder Boy’ looked back on his early days as a professional kickboxer, saying:

“Actually I'm satisfied with the kickboxing right now as compared to getting a shot at the Muay Thai belt. I was very active in China [fighting kickboxing] and I've been training for a while to fight kickboxing.”

Andrade primarily competed under the Wu Lin Feng banner in China ahead of his debut with ONE Championship. During that run, ‘Wonder Boy’ scored 20 wins as a kickboxer, including seven victories by way of knockout. Overall, he has a 40-3 record in Muay Thai and kickboxing matches.

Needless to say, Fabricio Andrade can more than handle himself in kickboxing, but he will have a very tough task ahead of him as he faces one of the most feared strikers in all of combat sports, Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The General’ is coming off a shocking first-round knockout of Thai legend Nong-O Hama in April to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai title. Will Haggerty parlay that momentum into a second ONE world title, or will Fabricio Andrade’s iconic power be too much for the Brit to overcome?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.