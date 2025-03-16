"Anything but fighting Ilia" - Fans praise Islam Makhachev’s generosity as he hands out food and water during Ramadan in Makhachkala

Islam Makhachev demonstrated his kind and generous side outside the octagon by handing out water and dates to people in Makhachkala during iftar. The MMA community has appreciated Makhachev's small act of kindness during the pious month.

One fan joked that Makhachev would do everything but fight Ilia Topuria - the long-awaited, fan-demand fight.

The fan wrote:

"Anything but fighting ilia"

A few other comments read:

"He should fight DDP"

"Bros doing ANYTHING but fight Ilia"

"Best role model for the young in the sport"

Some wrote:

"May GOD Bless him"

"People's champ"

Check out a screenshot of fan comments on Islam Makhachev's gesture:

Screenshot of fan comments on Islam Makhachev's post of handing out water and dates for people in Makhachkala to break the fast. [Screenshot courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Daniel Cormier backs Islam Makhachev’s dominance as the lightweight division heats up

Islam Makhachev's next opponent continues to be a contested issue in the MMA community. Following his spectacular finish of Renato Moicano, he has added an even greater demand from the fans. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the contention, offering up Justin Gaethje as Makhachev's most likely opponent of late.

While fans want Topuria against the Dagestani, that might discredit Makhachev in Cormier's eyes since Topuria just shifted up into his weight class. Cormier went on to add that it is all a bit of a jam at lightweight.

Cormier said:

"I don't know that Islam should fight him first. For Makhachev, if he goes and beats Ilia Topuria, right, people will say he beat Volkanovski, he beat Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush. That's five title fight wins, but in that, it would say, well, he's defended the belt three times against featherweights.

"Because at the end of the day, guys, it doesn't matter what you do or how high you hold someone, the fact that he was the champion in the lower weight class is what's going to be pointed to the moment Islam beats him."

He added:

"But Justin Gaethje seems to be the guy that could be next, but Ilia Topuria is there. Arman Tsarukyan has a claim to maybe getting a title fight. 155 right now is a complete mess. It's a mess."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Islam Makhachev in the video below:

