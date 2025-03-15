Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria will take place on the same card, predicts 'Borz's' confidant

A friend of Khamzat Chimaev recently appeared to confirm that 'Borz' will soon be facing Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title. His claims also went a step further, adding that their potential bout will also take place on the same card that Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight belt against Ilia Topuria.

Ad

The speculation came in the form of a TikTok livestream last night when Rassoul Chamsoudinov, a close friend of Chimaev, hosted a livestream on his page. During the stream, Chamsoudinov answered many fan questions, including when he believes Chimaev will face du Plessis.

His comments then put the MMA world on notice, after he appeared to confirm two massive title fights are coming this summer. He said:

"We've [Chimaev] signed already [to fight du Plessis]. So now we need to set the dates. Topuria, Makhachev will fight the same night as Khamzat Chimaev. Like that. In June. Get ready. Both title fights will happen on the same night. It'll be the UFC's biggest event of the year."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the clip here, which has been translated to English:

Expand Tweet

Ad

While nothing has been confirmed by the UFC, both title fights make sense on paper and have been speculated over for months. There have also been demands from fans for the promotion to put on a stacked event full of stars this summer, which is a category and timeline that du Plessis, Chimaev, Makhachev, and Topuria all fall into.

Robert Whittaker predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Despite Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev not yet being confirmed, Robert Whittaker recently offered his take on the potential bout.

Ad

'The Reaper' offered his unique perspective on the bout, as he is the only man currently on the roster to have shared the cage with both men. Speaking on his MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker stated that he believes Chimaev's only method of victory would be via a finish, as du Plessis would almost certainly win the fight if it went the distance. He explained:

"I guess the question that always comes in is like, can DDP [Dricus du Plessis] drag it into those later rounds? Can he, you know, get through the first wrestling/grappling exchanges and then start to capitalize on his persistence."

Ad

He continued:

"Because honestly, if Chimaev can't get DDP out of there, DDP wins. DDP wins almost every fight [where] you can't get rid of him, right? Because he's like mold dude [laughs]... Honestly, dude. He's not going anywhere. He'll just wear you down and belt you up until he wins."

Catch Whittaker's comments about Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev below (8:05):

Ad

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.