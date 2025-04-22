“Anything I can do to help my teammates” - Kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan using her success to help others achieve their dreams

ONE Championship's inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan is using her newfound fame and success to help others make it as well.

The Filipina-American striker made sure to never turn her back on those who helped her achieve glory.

In a recent ONE Championship interview, Buntan shared she's been helping her Boxing Works teammates, particularly the amateur fighters, so that they can also make it to the big leagues:

“I’ve totally been there as an amateur fighter trying to fundraise with seminars or selling T-shirts, so I’ve literally been through it all. Anything I can do to help my teammates achieve their dreams, especially bringing back a gold medal, I’m all there for.”

Jackie Buntan is truly a gem inside and outside of the ONE circle. The 27-year-old superstar's selfless ways are indeed one of the qualities that make her such a crowd darling.

The California native notched the biggest victory of her career at ONE 169 last year when she outclassed a true legend in the women's striking scene, Anissa Meksen, to capture 26 pounds of gold.

Buntan certainly learned from the best after being taken under the wing by her teammate and mentor Janet 'JT' Todd, who retired from competition last year. Now, the strawweight kickboxing queen wants to pay it forward and help the next generation.

Jackie Buntan ready to carry the torch for American Muay Thai

While Jackie Buntan won the kickboxing belt, she will always hold 'The Art of Eight Limbs' close to her heart. In fact, the Filipino-American has sights on claiming two-sport supremacy this year by gunning for the vacant strawweight Muay Thai belt.

Buntan told ONE Championship about accepting the responsibilities of representing the burgeoning American Muay Thai scene on the global stage:

“The goal is to put American Muay Thai on the map. Not only the sport, but being able to do that enables you to bring more money into it. Not just with what you get paid to fight, but sponsorships, endorsements.”

