"Anything is possible" - Dustin Poirier discusses the possibility of fighting Conor McGregor for the fourth time

Dustin Poirier has stated that he'll see how things play out in regards to another potential fight with Conor McGregor.

On the return episode of Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, 'The Diamond' said that he is not sitting back waiting to fight McGregor for the fourth time.

Dustin Poirier added that if a fourth fight comes about and if it makes sense, then he will be open to the idea of it. The former interim UFC lightweight champion said he is currently training and living his life, rather than thinking of another bout with the Irishman.

The Man In The Arena pic.twitter.com/Dh2c1BoKuS — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 12, 2021

Poirier mentioned that his goal is to grow as a martial artist and he isn't committing to anything. The Louisianan hasn't even spoken with the UFC yet and has no idea when his next fight will be set up.

'The Diamond' even said that he has no clue when he will be reached out by the UFC, but will look into how things eventually play out, as everything remains a possibility for him.

"We'll see what happens Ariel. I'm not sitting back waiting to fight him a fourth time, if it makes sense, it comes about, we'll do it again. I'm just training, living my life, my daughter just started her first day at school today. I'm having fun trying to grow as a martial artist and I'm not committing to anything. I haven't even spoken to the UFC, the title fight, or the timeline. I haven't spoken to anyone about setting up another fight, I haven't even been reached out by the company. So we'll see what happens, I guess anything is possible."

Dustin Poirier has two consecutive victories over Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor at UFC 257 and recently defeated him at UFC 264. With two victories, 'The Diamond' is now in prime position to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

Poirier vs. Oliveira is also a fight that fight fans have been wanting to see for a while, and by the looks of it, the UFC will likely be booking 'The Diamond' as Oliveira's first title defense.

Dustin Poirier has lost one of his last 10 fights in the most stacked division in the UFC.



And since 2018 has fought 7 times with wins over:

🆆 Justin Gaethje

🆆 Eddie Alvarez

🆆 Max Holloway

🆆 Dan Hooker

🆆🆆 Conor McGregor



Next up: The Gold 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XzsWbZHYp9 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2021

