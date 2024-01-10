“Anything is possible” – Shamil Gasanov ready to knock out or submit Oh Ho Taek if the opportunity presents itself

Shamil Gasanov plans on making his ONE Fight Night 18 opponent, Oh Ho Taek, tap out, but he’s more than ready to stand and trade if that’s where the fight takes him.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, fight fans will be treated to a high-stakes featherweight main event when Gasanov guns for his second career win under the ONE Championship banner.

Standing in his way will be South Korean standout Oh Ho Taek who will also be searching for win number two with the promotion.

Offering some insight into his game plan and how he sees things playing out, Shamil Gasanov, the No.4-ranked contender in the division, plans to rely on his grapple-heavy attack but is happy to mix things up should ‘Spider’ strive to keep the fight standing.

“Anything is possible. I can compete with him in the standup, no problem,” ‘The Cobra’ told ONE Championship. “I think that when I start mixing grappling with the standup, that's when it will be hard for him to fight me. I want to submit him, but I'll see what's better during the fight.”

Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek look to bounce back at ONE Fight Night 18

Shamil Gasanov immediately established himself as a featherweight contender in his ONE debut, defeating top-five-ranked contender Kim Jae Woong via first-round submission.

Unfortunately, ‘The Cobra’ came up short in his second appearance, suffering a submission loss at the hands of BJJ legend Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12.

Meanwhile, Oh Ho Taek finds himself in a similar boat, coming off a solid win in his ONE debut only to face a devastating setback in his sophomore appearance, surrendering the victory via a 44-second knockout against Akbar Abullaev.

Who gets back on track and scores their second win in ONE Championship this Friday night?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.