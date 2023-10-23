“Anytime we're apart, I feel like our jiu-jitsu gets worse” – Tye Ruotolo feels his game takes a dip when not training with Kade

The incredible connection between twins is further proven by the Ruotolo brothers, as they have been each other’s best training partners since falling in love with the art of jiu-jitsu at a young age.

In an exclusive interview with The MMA Superfan on October 20, 2023, ahead of his world title match against Magomed Abdulkadirov, Tye claimed that his jiu-jitsu skills are not being sharpened whenever he’s not training with his twin brother, Kade.

The 20-year-old American said:

“You know, ever since we were three years old we’ve been training together and anytime we're apart, I feel like our jiu-jitsu gets worse. That’s really how I feel every time we don’t get a session together.”

After dominating and winning different BJJ tournaments in North and South America, the Ruotolo brothers found their way into the world’s largest martial arts organization and signed with ONE Championship in 2022.

Both Tye and Kade made their promotional debuts in May 2022 at ONE 157 and won their respective bouts with Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki. Since those outstanding debuts, they were able to add three more wins to their records and have an identical record of 4-0.

The only difference for now is that Tye’s twin brother, Kade, already captured a world title as the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3 with a first-round submission finish.

Tye wants to emulate this success by beating the 32-year-old Russian in their championship showdown in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, which will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in US primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.