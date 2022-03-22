“I thought Christian won in that match” – Shinya Aoki feels Christian Lee shouldn’t have lost his belt to Ok Rae Yoon

Ok Rae Yoon’s ONE lightweight world title victory over Christian Lee was one of the most talked-about topics in the martial arts fraternity towards the end of last year.

Most fighters and analysts had 'The Warrior' winning on the judges’ scorecard, and former lightweight king Shinya Aoki was in the same boat.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of his fight against Yoshihiro Akiyama at ONE X on Saturday, March 26, Shinya Aoki offered his views on the Lee-Yoon debate.

“If I say Christian won, the decision will never change. But I thought Christian won in that match."

Lee and Yoon went toe-to-toe in an epic five-round war inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium at ONE: Revolution in September last year.

The Ultimate MMA and Evolve MMA standout dominated the contest from start to finish, showing that he could match his South Korean foe in all areas of the sport. To most people's surprise, though, the judges didn't view him as the winner in the end.

For his part, Yoon had his moments of glory in the match, but not many of them looked to trouble the 23-year-old world champion.

Christian Lee has been adamant that he deserves a rematch, stating in past interviews that he wants nothing else but to face Yoon for the world title.

There has been no news on whether or not that will happen just yet, but fans can expect Lee and Yoon to clash in the circle before the end of the year should the ONE matchmakers lock both athletes in for the hotly anticipated tussle.

Shinya Aoki, meanwhile, takes on Yoshihiro Akiyama in a lightweight contest at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

Can Christian Lee take out Ok Rae Yoon in a rematch?

Christian Lee certainly has the skills to even the score against Yoon, should the pair tango again.

Though his striking wasn't as potent as it normally would have been when they clashed last year, the Singaporean-American martial artist can take out the South Korean world champion if the latter makes one mistake during a striking exchange.

Several top stars have already tasted the power in his fists. Most notably, three of the division's top striking talents, Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev, Iuri Lapicus, and Timofey Nastyukhin.

On the canvas, the former lightweight king should not have any problems getting the 30-year-old in a myriad of tricky situations to take home the win and his prized possession.

Yoon must be ready for a determined and hungry Lee, and fans can expect a barnburner should they tussle it out for the lightweight gold once more.

