“Appreciate the little progress” – ONE atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd reveals how she turns defeat into positivity

Janet Todd is set to make her return to competition at ONE Fight Night 20 following a year of inactivity off the back of her latest defeat.

‘JT’ was beaten by returning Allycia Hellen Rodrigues back at ONE Fight Night 8 in March of last year, but she hasn’t let the setback take away her confidence.

Todd is now set to return in a title unification clash in the atomweight kickboxing division, where she will take on interim titleholder Phetjeeja at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of her return, the divisional queen spoke to Combat Press about how she stays positive following a setback and uses a lot of reflection to track her progress over the small steps. She said:

“Confidence, for me at least, is not something you attain one time and you have it forever. It's something that you have to continually work on and find, you know? Go back and be able to appreciate the little progress that you've made because sometimes it's hard to see when you're just in a daily grind to be able to see the little progress that you've made, especially when you’re off a loss. So I’ve been doing that a lot, focusing on the progress I've made and you know being able to see that progress makes me appreciate how far I've come.”

Watch Janet Todd's full interview below:

Janet Todd knows that she needs to be at the top of her game at ONE Fight Night 20

Putting her defeat to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues behind her will be crucial for Janet Todd if she is going to get the win on her return at ONE Fight Night 20.

Before the atomweight Muay Thai title unification clash last year, Todd was riding a seven-fight win streak in the promotion, which saw her defeat Stamp Fairtex to win the kickboxing title and pick up the interim Muay Thai belt.

Recapturing that confidence and momentum is key to beating a streaking fighter like Phetjeeja, who will certainly not be short on either coming into the biggest fight of her career.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.