Are eye pokes legal in the UFC? Justin Gaethje and others react as Chris Weidman fight ends with controversial decision

Chris Weidman just won a fight for the first time in four years. Unfortunately, he did so in a manner that has sparked questions regarding the legality of eye pokes in the UFC, because he was initially awarded a TKO win over Bruno Silva after poking him several times in the eye.

Check out the initial TKO announcement for Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva:

Upon further review of the fight ending, Weidman's win was overturned not into a no-contest, but a unanimous decision win. The decision was perplexing and drew the attention of several noteworthy MMA figures online.

Reigning 'BMF' titleholder and former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje took to X to throw shade at the UFC for refusing to address eye pokes by using Trevor Wittman's gloves.

The conflict between the promotion and Wittman stems from the coach's refusal to sell the UFC exclusive rights to his glove design.

"Too bad UFC don't want to change those sh*t gloves."

Another fighter to offer her two cents on the former UFC middleweight champion's win was Diana Belbiţă, who called for the result to be overturned into a no-contest.

"Common... It has to be No Contest!"

Former women's featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson expressed her dismay over another fight ending due to an eye poke.

"Another stoppage due to eye pokes, this is so unfortunate on all levels"

Top welterweight Belal Muhammad, who has been on the receiving end of fight-ending eye pokes, also spoke out against the result.

"Punch a hole in his fudging eye"

A collage of fighter reactions can be seen below:

Despite the controversial nature of his win, Weidman was in a celebratory mood, brushing aside the multiple eye pokes for which he was responsible. Given the rough patch he was on, and his injury struggles, he cared only about returning to the win column, a fact echoed by UFC color commentator, Paul Felder.

Eye pokes, however, remain illegal. The rules state that if an eye poke renders a fighter unable to continue, a no-contest is in order.

If the eye poke is deemed intentional or has been a frequent offense, a disqualification may also be considered.