"Are you human" - UFC's Arianny Celeste stuns fans with sunkissed poolside vacation snap in green two-piece

UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste has been an integral part of the organization since 2006. Beyond her prominent role at UFC events, she has garnered widespread popularity as a social media sensation.

Recently, she delighted fans with a series of sun-kissed poolside images from her vacation in Tuscany, Italy, eliciting an outpour of appreciation in the comments section.

Beyond the octagon, she actively advocates for social causes, striving to raise awareness and make a positive impact. In 2009, alongside ardent MMA enthusiast Conner Cordova, Arianny Celeste orchestrated a fundraiser dedicated to aiding victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, showcasing her philanthropic spirit.

In 2013, Celeste collaborated with fellow female mixed martial artists across different promotions for an eBay auction. During this charitable endeavor, they auctioned off their sports bras to generate funds for breast cancer research, highlighting Celeste's ongoing dedication to meaningful causes.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Celeste took the lead in initiating a GoFundMe fundraiser, specifically aimed at providing essential medical protective equipment for Centennial Hospital in Las Vegas and other related medical facilities.

When Arianny Celeste hit back at Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments on UFC ring girls

Arianny Celeste strongly voiced her reaction to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's statements, rejecting his perspective on the role of octagon girls. Celeste's reaction stemmed from 'The Eagle' questioning the role of ring girls in the sport.

Having been an integral part of the UFC since 2006, Celeste took to Instagram to vehemently express her thoughts. In a video that incorporated a soundbite from ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, the American model underscored the efforts she puts into working with the UFC. She wrote:

"For 15 years we have been more than just ring girls - we have dedicated time in promoting ufc and showing love and time to our die-hard fans through touring the world and personal appearances. And while the world is very different right now, I can still feel that energy and love every time we have a show with an audience."

She added:

"You can call us useless, but to people like me who have worked this hard, it slips right off my shoulders. My life is too good to be unhappy . You don’t have to like me, but you will respect me."