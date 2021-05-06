"Are you just posting for clout?" - Kamaru Usman responds to Jake Paul's taunting

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has once again responded to Jake Paul's jibes on Twitter. After engaging in a social media battle following Paul's knockout victory over Ben Askren, the two have been consistently talking about a potential fight.

Upon calling Paul out during an appearance on TMZ, Kamaru Usman said he would gladly put a beating on the 23-year old YouTube sensation. While Jake Paul claims to have offered Usman a paycheck to the extent of ten million dollars, no evidence has been gathered for proof of funds.

Being in online scuffles with boxers and UFC fighters has undoubtedly been the pay-per-view strategy for Jake Paul. However, with Kamaru Usman, Paul may have just pushed the envelope a bit too far. Taking shots at Usman for spending time with his daughter at Disneyland, Jake Paul seemed to be fetching for trouble that was already coming his way.

Here is what the post said:

So let’s get this straight:



1. Usman calls me out to fight on TMZ sports interview



2. I quickly accept the challenge to fight and will give him biggest pay day of career ($10m+)



3. Usman then backs out of fight because I’m “a Disney kid”



4. Usman visits Disney world pic.twitter.com/CkUBZ5aVYM — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 28, 2021

In response, Kamaru Usman had this to say about Paul's wisecracks:

"I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way."

Will Jake Paul fight Kamaru Usman inside the octagon?

Jake Paul recently responded with yet another social media meme. Featuring a morphed image of Paul choking out Kamaru Usman, the background of the picture showed an octagon.

Possibly thrilled at potentially fighting Jake Paul inside the octagon, Kamaru Usman had the following to say:

Does this picture confirm that you @jakepaul are willing to get inside the @ufc octagon and do this to me or are you just posting for clout?

Does this picture confirm that you @jakepaul are willing to get inside the @ufc octagon and do this to me or are you just posting for clout? https://t.co/NronNue4On — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 6, 2021

After rising in popularity following the Nate Robinson bout, Jake Paul has managed to live rent-free inside the minds of many fighters. However, neither Nate Robinson nor Ben Askren are even remotely as lethal as an in-shape Kamaru Usman.

Beating Usman in MMA requires a wide array of skills and experience that Jake Paul mightily falls short of. Kamaru Usman is currently in the prime of his career with four straight title defenses to his name. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is now preparing for his next bout. His next title defense is likely to be against number-one contender Colby Covington.