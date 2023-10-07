"Are you part Korean?" - Max Holloway recreates 90's yearbook photos with AI, fans react

Max Holloway appears to be experimenting with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its remarkable potential.

The former UFC featherweight champion recently took to Instagram and shared a collection of photos he humorously referred to as his "My 90's yearbook photos". These snapshots showcased 'Blessed' sporting a diverse array of fashion trends, seemingly from the 1990s.

Check out the photos below:

However, fans swiftly caught onto the playful sarcasm in Max Holloway's post and responded with a myriad of humorous reactions.

One fan wrote:

"I love these AI generated images lol, keep em coming 😂"

Another wrote:

"that first one is giving anime character for sure!!!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Really living up to the daddest man on the planet 🙌"

"Honestly Max, you're a national treasure and you DO NOT AGE 😂❤️"

"You still got them luscious eyebrows 🫡"

"First one you look like a JoJo villain lmao"

"This is AI bro, you looked younger than this in your ufc debut 😂"

"AI is trying to figure out what race you are lol😂"

"Are you part Korean? 😮😂"

"I was looking for the Fa**y pack 😂😂"

Credits: @maxholloway on Instagram

Max Holloway makes a wonderful gesture for The Korean Zombie after a fan stole his retiring glove

Max Holloway recently expressed his appreciation for 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung by sending him the gloves from their bout at UFC Singapore. Jung officially retired from MMA at the age of 36, following a knockout loss to 'Blessed' during the UFC Singapore event in August.

However, following his final fight, Jung posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he shared that one of his retirement gloves had been stolen by an unidentified fan on his way back to the backstage area.

In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, 'The Korean Zombie' recounted how Max Holloway learned of his situation and sent him the gloves he had worn during their bout. 'Blessed' also connected with Jung on Instagram, where he messaged:

"Just reaching out to ask if you would want my gloves from the fight brother... Just let me know where to send it... that's the least I can do for you, legend."

Check out the video below (from 2:24):

The video also captures Holloway's heartfelt gift, packaged alongside other presents. 'The Korean Zombie' went on to express how deeply moved he felt by Holloway's gesture and commended the thoughtfulness of the former 145-pound champion.