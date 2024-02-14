"Are you his spokesperson" - Fans react as Nina-Marie Daniele nominates Sean Strickland to avenge losses of Jake Paul's MMA opponents

Fans reacted after Nina-Marie Daniele recently nominated Sean Strickland to avenge the losses of Jake Paul's MMA opponents after the UFC middleweight blasted him on social media.

The former middleweight champion took to his Instagram account and responded to Paul's challenge by sending a counter offer that would see the YouTuber-turned-boxer spar him at his gym in Las Vegas.

The post caught the attention of Daniele, who commented that the fight should take place on behalf of the MMA community. She wrote:

"We the people nominate Sean Strickland as the UFC fighter to avenge the losses of all prior retired MMA fighters who have fallen victim to Jake Paul’s shenanigans"

Daniele's comment regarding Strickland vs. Paul [Image courtesy: @stricklandmma - Instagram]

A number of fans shared their thoughts on Daniele's comment by questioning whether she is a member of his team.

Meanwhile, others chimed in and supported her idea regarding 'Tarzan' vs. 'The Problem Child', but noted that there are hurdles standing in the way of it becoming a reality.

They wrote:

"Are you his spokesperson"

'We need a top tier guy to fight Jake that has more money than him so they won’t be paid to fall"

"I hear by stand by this statement and also nominate @stricklandmma"

'@stricklandmma ain’t retired. He’s the last person @jakepaul wants to get in the ring with"

"I’m with you @ninamariedaniele Someone needs to shut this guy up, who better"

"I second that"

Fan reaction comments regarding Daniele's suggestion [Image courtesy: @stricklandmma - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether Paul responds to Strickland's latest offer as the former UFC middleweight champion has been at odds with a number of influencers as of late.

How did Sean Strickland respond to Jake Paul's challenge?

Sean Strickland recently responded to Jake Paul's challenge by taking aim at his following for being a factor for why they can't fight each other.

In the aforementioned video, 'Tarzan' suggested that 'The Problem Child' gain a following of adults rather than appealing to children. He then concluded by mentioning that he could fly out to his gym if he really wants to fight.

He said:

"You clearly know I can't fight you. We know, the UFC knows this, we all know this...What we can do is you can get in your fancy plane, you can fly your a** to Vegas, we could have a little powwow...I'll do it for free, I don't need a check, I don't need a live stream, I will do it for free, sir. So if that is something you want...Let me know when."