"Are u in-taxi-gated" - Fans in splits as Michael Bisping exacts “revenge” over Georges St-Pierre 

Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre have been former rivals inside the octagon. With their rivalry in the past, 'The Count' took to Instagram and shared a funny post with the former double-division champion, evoking hilarious fan reactions.

St-Pierre switched to the middleweight division at UFC 217 and challenged Bisping for the title. He walked away with the belt after defeating the British fighter by a third-round submission.

Bisping's hilarious post showed him with St-Pierre in which he claimed to have exacted his "revenge" on 'Rush.'

"Finally got my revenge 😂 always great to see my brother @georgesstpierre even if just briefly. "

The post attracted immediate reactions from MMA fans with one of them referring to Bisping's taunts at St-Pierre's accent during their rivalry by writing:

"Are u in-taxi-gated u look "darunk" man."

Another fan referred to St-Pierre's submission maneuver and wrote:

"Armbar George Armbar!!😂."

A fan appreciated the friendship between the pair:

"Love this Bromance 💕🙌💕👏."

Check out a few more fan reactions to Michael Bisping's post below:

Screenshots courtesy: @mikebisping on Instagram.

Shara Magomedov reveals reason behind his eye condition to Michael Bisping

Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov is one of the most exciting fighters active in the UFC. The 30-year-old Dagestani is set to take on Michael 'Venom' Page in his upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night 250 in Saudi Arabia.

Before his upcoming showdown, he was involved in an interview with Michael Bisping for his YouTube channel. When 'The Count' asked him about his eye condition, Magomedov said:

"When I was starting out I was training where I had good vision and somedays I had bad vision, sometimes it came back, sometimes it went away, and I was training, I was telling my coaches, 'hey guys, I think, I'm having an issue with my eye' and they're like 'no, it's just fine, go on and fight you're going to be alright."

He continued:

"Eventually there was a time where I was supposed to get through championships and stuff, and I had to go through medical commission, and they were saying, 'hey, there's obviously something wrong with your eye' but they let me through."

Check out Shara Magomedov's response to Michael Bisping below (2:36):

Notably, Magomedov only has one fully functional eye, as he suffered severe damage to his right eye in the early days of his career.

