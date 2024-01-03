Are there any UFC fights this weekend (January 6, 2023)? All about the next event

After a year of remarkable success, the UFC concluded its 2023 event schedule with UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington. The promotion will return to action on January 13, 2024, and no event is scheduled for this weekend, January 6, 2024.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 will kick off the 2024 event schedule. Also known as UFC Vegas 84, the card will be headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between former title challenger Magomed Ankalaev and No. 7-ranked Johnny Walker.

The pair first competed against each other at UFC 294. Ankalaev hit Walker with an illegal knee in round one. After examination, the cageside doctor concluded that Walker was unable to continue and the fight was controversially rendered a No Contest.

The UFC has pitted them against each other one more time to settle the business. It is likely that the outcome of this fight has title implications.

UFC Vegas 84 will offer several interesting fights, UFC 297 to follow

In the co-main event next weekend, surging flyweight Manel Kape will try to avenge his most recent loss against Matheus Nicolau. ‘Starboy’ has amassed a three-fight winning streak since losing to the Brazilian. Meanwhile, Nicolau is coming off a devastating knockout loss against Brandon Royval in his April 2023 outing.

Veteran Jim Miller will return to action at UFC Vegas 84 as he takes on Mexican fighter Gabriel Benitez. Miller is one of the most seasoned members of the UFC roster and has competed in the promotion for over 13 years. At 40 years old, the lightweight is still going strong and has won four of his last five fights.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will also grace the octagon on January 13 to fight Waldo Cortes-Acosta at the event. Other notable fighters like Ricky Simon, Mario Bautista, Phil Hawes, and Farid Basharat will also compete on the card.

A week later, UFC 297 will mark the first pay-per-view event of the year. Middleweight champion Sean Strickland will attempt the first defense of his title against Dricus Du Plessis in the headlining bout. The event will feature several interesting bouts, including Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev, Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, and Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson.

The event will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on January 20, 2024.