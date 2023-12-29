"Aren't you selling your body to Bellator?" - Paige VanZant debates in favor of OnlyF*ns content with husband Austin Vanderford

Former UFC star Paige VanZant recently discussed her highly profitable online venture into the adult content creation space and explained why she doesn't see it as any different from her career as a mixed martial artist.

VanZant is one of the most popular personalities in the MMA world and is widely known for her success on the subscription-based platform OnlyF*ns. While '12 Gauge' hasn't competed in a professional fight since July 2021, she's more than well off, thanks to her ability to monetize her massive social media presence.

Earlier this year, the former UFC star revealed that OnlyF*ns is her most profitable source of income, and she makes more money on that platform in one day than she made in her entire fighting career.

Given VanZant's success on OnlyF*ns, it's not surprising that she's regularly targeted by trolls online. While she may have found financial success on the platform, MMA fans often slam her for not pursuing MMA wholeheartedly and accuse her of "selling her body" on the internet.

In a recent episode of A Kick** Love Story, Paige VanZant and her husband, Bellator contender Austin Vanderford, discussed the "selling body" trope. '12 Gauge' argued against that line of critique and said:

"Aren't you selling your body to Bellator? Or I selling my body to the UFC, I literally sold my body to the UFC. I got broken bones, my face cut up,I got injured, probably concussions, I got a broken nose... Isn't that the same thing?"

Catch Paige VanZant's comments below (46:36):

Paige VanZant gets real about her relationship with the BKFC

Paige VanZant recently opened up about her career as a martial artist and broke down her relationship with the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

After her UFC exit, '12 Gauge' signed with the BKFC in August 2020 and made two outings in the bare-knuckle boxing promotion. After losing both fights via unanimous decision, VanZant was booked against Charisa Sigala at BKFC 27 in August 2022. However, the bout was scrapped a week before the event due to circumstances out of her control.

In the aftermath, VanZant struggled with mental health issues due to her struggles at reconciling the work she had put in to get ready for the fight. Additionally, she also faced criticism for cancelation despite BKFC making the final call.

Nevertheless, VanZant considers BKFC her home and harbors no grudge towards the promotion. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, she said:

"I did feel like there could have been things done differently. I don’t have any ill will toward BKFC. I would never speak negatively [about them]. They’ve treated me extremely well. It’s just more the way it all played out was extremely frustrating." [7:30 - 7:50]

Catch the full interview below