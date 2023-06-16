Arian Sadikovic admits his win over Nieky Holzken wasn’t his best outing

Arian Sadikovic reflected on his close decision win against Nieky Holzken at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Sadikovic returned to action last Friday night at ONE’s latest Prime Video event. ‘Game Over’ was matched up against Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken, leading to a razor-thin unanimous decision after three rounds.

Although Sadikovic had his hand raised, the 28-year-old wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance. He reacted to his performance on Instagram by saying this:

“The work is done and I’m finally back home! I know it wasn't my best performance but despite the circumstances of the last few weeks it was a solid performance against a kickboxing legend @niekyholzken.”

Arian Sadikovic’s win against Nieky Holzken was much-needed after a setback in his last fight. Sadikovic earned a lightweight kickboxing world title shot against Regian Eersel, which ended with Eersel defending his throne once again.

Nothing has been confirmed, but Sadikovic could be lined up for a rematch against Eersel his next time out. ‘The Immortal’ last fought in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11, defeating Dmitry Menshikov to defend his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title. It’ll be intriguing to see if ‘Game Over’ can end the two-sport world champion’s legendary run, assuming the rematch is booked.

For those that missed Arian Sadikovic’s latest fight, the replay of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

