Arian Sadikovic credits forward pressure in dominant victory over Nieky Holzken

Arian Sadikovic believes his relentless pressure ultimately led to his victory over striking legend Nieky Holzken at ONE Fight Night 11.

Sadikovic is determined to work his way back toward another shot at Regian Eersel’s ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship. He got off to a spectacular start with an impressive unanimous decision win over four-time GLORY Kickboxing champion Nieky Holzken at ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday night.

Speaking at the event’s post-fight press conference, ‘Game Over’ suggested that his forward pressure was his biggest key to victory inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium:

“I know [Nieky Holzken] for a long time. For sure, he is a legend. I respect him a lot. I know a lot of fights and he's always strong when he goes forward. So if you give him a lot of space to work, you will lose. So I went for forward pressure, and it's also my style. I always go forward. I have a good chin I think.”

With the victory, Arian Sadikovic improved his record to 23-4, including two wins under the ONE banner. It may be a little premature to consider ‘Game Over’ ready for another crack at two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel, but even Eersel admitted that Sadikovic is potentially one or two solid wins away from a rematch.

As for Nieky Holzken, the 94-win veteran will go back to the drawing board after dropping four of his last six in ONE Championship.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

