Nieky Holzken reveals the two fighters who inspired him the most

Nieky Holzken listed two famous fighters who have inspired him throughout his career.

Holzken has solidified himself as a kickboxing legend after becoming a 4x Glory Kickboxing world champion. Throughout his career, ‘The Natural’ has found inspiration primarily from two well-known iconic fighters. During an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, a fan asked the 39-year-old who they were:

“any famous athletes you’re inspired by?”

Holzken responded by saying:

“Mike tyson ramon dekker"

Nieky Holzken’s skillset features traits similar to his inspirations. Mike Tyson, the hard-hitting boxer, is seen in Holzken’s 47 kickboxing knockouts. Meanwhile, Ramon Dekkers, a Dutch kickboxing and Muay Thai legend had the fundamental skills and willingness to fight anyone.

On June 9, Holzken returns to the ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing division after competing in two Muay Thai fights. The 39-year-old hopes to pick up where he left off in kickboxing, which was a first-round knockout against Elliot Compton in December 2020.

Holzken’s sixth kickboxing opponent in ONE will be Arian Sadikovic. The 28-year-old German fighter hopes to bounce back after losing a world championship bout against ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel last time out. It’ll be intriguing to see if Sadikovic can capitalize on his opponent’s name value at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Nieky Holzken vs. Arian Sadikovic is one of three kickboxing bouts at ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring two world championship bouts can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

