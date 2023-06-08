Nieky Holzken gives a clear prediction on how he’ll finish Arian Sadikovic

Nieky Holzken predicted how and when he will knock out Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

On June 9, Holzken returns to the ONE lightweight kickboxing division after competing in Muay Thai for his last two fights. The four-time Glory Kickboxing champion has been matched up against Sadikovic, who previously challenged for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.

Ahead of his upcoming bout, Holzken participated in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. During the online Q&A, the Dutch kickboxing legend was asked this question by a fan:

“How you gonna finish him Nieky? Which round?

Holzken responded by saying:

“Left hook second round”

Reddit interaction

Before focusing on Muay Thai, Nieky Holzken bounced back from two lightweight kickboxing world championship losses against Regian Eersel by defeating Elliot Compton. At ONE Fight Night 11, Holzken plans to silence any doubters that believe his age could be a factor moving forward.

Meanwhile, Arian Sadikovic hopes to begin his road back to a world title shot by taking out the kickboxing legend. Sadikovic last fought in April 2022, losing against Eersel, the reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion. ‘Game Over’ is still only 28 years old and has plenty of time to secure ONE gold.

Nieky Holzken vs. Arian Sadikovic is one of many intriguing matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 11, which will go down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

