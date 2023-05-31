Nieky Holzken underlines that fighting is in his son’s DNA: “He will never stop”

At ONE Fight Night 11, modern-day striking icon Nieky Holzken will return to the circle for his first fight in over a year.

After losing to Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE: X last year, an injury forced him to pull out of a fight with Islam Murtazaev on four days notice in October.

Now that he’s fully fit to compete once again, the man known to many as ‘The Natural’ will face off against former lightweight kickboxing title challenger Arian Sadikovic.

Looking to rebound from his loss last year, Holzken knows that he doesn’t have much left to prove to his supporters, his family, or himself.

With over 100 kickboxing fights under his belt and a list of accolades to go with it, the Dutchman has his legacy assured. However, the Team Holzken Helmon athlete says there are still goals he wants to accomplish in ONE Championship.

One aspect of his life that has significantly changed throughout his years of competition is his home life. As the father of a son and daughter, Holzken’s children keep him motivated and remind him why he sacrifices so much each time he shows up to a fight.

Having known at a young age that he wanted to be a professional martial artist and starting his first form of training at the age of 10, Nieky Holzken revealed in a recent interview that he believes that his son will follow in his footsteps as a big name in the sport.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he spoke about how he thinks martial arts is naturally in his son’s blood.

‘The Natural’ said:

“It is in his DNA, fighting. I think he will never stop."

On June 9, he will look to add another stellar win to his incredible resume by defeating Arian Sadikovic at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The entire ONE Fight Night 11 card will be available live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes