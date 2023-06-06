Nieky Holzken looks ripped and on point ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Dutch kickboxing star and ONE Championship athlete Nieky Holzken is making his return to action by facing former ONE lightweight kickboxing world title challenger Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov. A few months removed from a disappointing KO loss to former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee, 'The Natural' is more than eager to make a strong statement on his comeback fight.

With the fate of his fighting legacy in the balance come June 9, Holzken training is as intense and high-impact as they come. The Dutch kickboxing legend is looking beastly ahead of his bout against Sadikovic.

ONE Championship posted a short clip of Holzken looking ripped in the gym:

"Keep it cool 😎 Can Nieky Holzken take the win against Arian Sadikovic on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? 🥊 @niekyholzken"

Nieky Holzken is looking loose and relaxed ahead of ONE Fight Night 11. His calm and collected demeanor belie the pressure that can weigh down on him at the moment. Anybody coming off of a loss like 'The Natural' did against Klinmee at ONE X, anybody would be crippled by pressure and nerves upon returning.

Not Nieky Holzken, however. Holzken is so unshaken by his KO loss that it never changed how confident he is at achieving his ultimate goal: becoming a ONE world champion.

'The Natural' spoke about his future plans after ONE Fight Night 11:

“I don’t come for money fights. I come for my legacy and to win. I know I have a good name in the kickboxing world, but I want to be champion again. I want to stop when I’m champion. That’s my goal. And I’ll do everything to get there.”

ONE Fight Night 11 will emanate from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9 and is available live in US primetime and free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

