Nieky Holzken has some fun with gigantic gloves in throwback clip

Dutch kickboxing legend and ONE Championship fighter Nieky Holzken is slated to face former ONE lightweight kickboxing world title challenger Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov. Coming off a disappointing loss to former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee last year, 'The Natural' is looking to bounce back into the win column.

With his training intense and high-impact, the Dutch sensation is looking beastly ahead of his June 9 bout. This, however, doesn't mean that Holzken doesn't allow himself to let loose and goof around once in a while.

ONE Championship posted a video of Nieky Holzken playing around in the gym while wearing cartoonishly huge boxing gloves:

"Heavy shots 😂 Can Nieky Holzken take the win against Arian Sadikovic on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? 🥊 @niekyholzken"

Those gloves might as well be representative of the power in Holzken's hands. More than half of his 94 professional wins have come by way of KO. His last two wins in ONE Championship were also knockouts.

Ahead of his bout with Sadikovic, Nieky Holzken spoke to ONE Championship, where he discussed his intentions of becoming a world champion in the promotion:

“I don’t come for money fights. I come for my legacy and to win. I know I have a good name in the kickboxing world, but I want to be champion again. I want to stop when I’m champion. That’s my goal. And I’ll do everything to get there.”

Any professional fighter competing on the world stage enters the ring with the purpose of one day becoming a world champion. Despite coming off a loss in his last bout, the goal is still evidently clear for 'The Natural'.

ONE Fight Night 11 will emanate from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live in US primetime and free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes