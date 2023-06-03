Nieky Holzken’s fire burning bright ahead of ONE Fight Night 11: ‘I come for legacy and to win’ 

Nieky Holzken undoubtedly enjoys the money he makes from fighting, but it is far from the reason he continues to put his body on the line.

More than a year removed from his last appearance inside the circle, ‘The Natural’ will return for a kickboxing clash with German standout Arian Sadikovic. The two strikers will be part of ONE Championship’s stacked return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. Ahead of his highly anticipated return, Holzken spoke about what keeps him coming back for more after more than 100 career fights in his illustrious career.

“I don't come for money fights, you know, I come for legacy and to win... you know I have a good name in the kickboxing world.”

Nieky Holzken will be looking for his 95th career victory in his eighth appearance in the promotion. Standing in his way of that task will be Arian Sadikovic, a relative newcomer to ONE Championship. ‘Game Over’ has made two appearances inside the circle thus far, earning an impressive unanimous decision in his debut against Mustapha Haida in 2021. He returned in April 2022 for a clash with reigning two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel but came up short and lost the bout via decision.

Regian Eersel will return on the same night that Nieky Holzken and Arian Sadikovic square off, defending his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship against Russian debutant Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of the evening.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

