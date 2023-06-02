Nieky Holzken knows his son will learn from his experience

Dutch kickboxing icon Nieky Holzken prides himself in being a good father to his son. And like any good father, the advice Holzekn gives is meant to steer his children in the right direction, even if they are initially resistant to it.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Holzken said that even though his son doesn’t listen to him all the time, his life experiences serve as a beacon.

‘The Natural’ said:

“And it's not that I say something to him that he listened right away. But when he is alone, he thinks about all that I have experienced, and he knows that I'm right, so he listens."

Holzken is a multiple-time kickboxing world champion and a former ONE world title challenger. From a very young age, ‘The Natural’ already knew he wanted to become a professional fighter.

At age 10, he picked up boxing, later on adding kickboxing and Muay Thai to his arsenal of martial arts disciplines.

Eventually, he found his way to legendary Ramon Dekkers and trained extensively under his wing in all three combat disciplines. Not long after, Holzken would compile over 100 combined wins in multiple sports, en route to capturing several Dutch, European, and world championships.

Holzken will have the chance to make his son proud once more when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring for his next fight.

‘The Natural’ Nieky Holzken is set to face fellow former ONE world title challenger Arian ‘Game Over’ Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream live to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes