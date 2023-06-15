Arian Sadikovic doesn’t mind being at a size disadvantage in the lightweight kickboxing division

German standout Arian Sadikovic doesn’t believe his lightweight opponents hold much of an advantage in length and reach.

Sadikovic scored his second win under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Fight Night 11 last weekend, scoring a unanimous decision victory over four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken. It was a big win for ‘Game Over’ after coming up short against two-sport titleholder Regian Eersel in April 2022.

Speaking about his work in the lightweight division, Arian Sadikovic addressed concerns that he is undersized for the division:

“I think they're not much taller. I think it's only Eersel that's a lot taller but Mustapha Haida was not taller than I am,” Sadikovic said during a post-fight interview with ONE Championship. “And Nieky is just a little bit taller. They didn't have this much reach advantage. And Eersel didn't use it. He's always going forward, short distance.”

Watch the full interview below:

Arian Sadikovic hopes to get back into the world title picture for a rematch with Regian Eersel, but he’s likely one or two more big wins away before the promotion can justify putting him back in that position.

However, should he continue to improve and evolve, as seen in his win against Nieky Holzken, there’s no reason why he can't score another shot at 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold in the future.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick



Arian Sadiković showcased his blistering hand speed in a back-and-forth battle against Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken.



#ONEFightNight11 What a fight!Arian Sadiković showcased his blistering hand speed in a back-and-forth battle against Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken. What a fight! Arian Sadiković showcased his blistering hand speed in a back-and-forth battle against Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken. #ONEFightNight11 https://t.co/6MTJQ8gcir

Poll : 0 votes