Arian Sadikovic eyes kickboxing world title ahead of ONE 156

Arian Sadikovic is focused on winning the ONE Championship title. At ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, the German-born kickboxer, is looking to stop the reigning and defending champion "The Immortal" Regian Eersel.

On April 22 Sadikovic's challenge against the ONE Championship title holder will be the biggest of his life. The Dutch-Surinam fighter has not been defeated in his last 18 fights, a number of which were title defenses.

Sadikovic has kickboxing experience in ONE Championship and GLORY Kickboxing. He debuted in ONE in 2021 and earned a title shot in 2022. Upon earning the title shot, he explained that he was surprised but naturally had to accept. This championship belt means everything to his career.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he explained:

“I was very happy when they told me I was getting a title shot. I told them, ‘Of course, I want that.’ Getting this title shot is definitely the best moment of my career. This is the best moment of my life fighting in this sport.”

On April 22 Sadikovic will be looking to leave the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a new piece of gold round his waist.

Arian Sadikovic has plans if he wins the title

For the ONE Kickboxing Lightweight Championship, Regian Eersel will look to defend his title against Arian Sadikovic.

Going into this championship bout, Sadikovic spoke with ONE Championship on what his plans are if he wins the title:

“I really want to defend the [lightweight kickboxing] belt for a long time – not just win it. I really want to defend [the World Title] as often as possible to make a name for myself.

While keeping an eye on ONE Championship gold, Arian Sadikovic also mentioned the possibility that he may be facing a former UFC champion. The kickboxer said he was inspired by the Rodtang vs Demetrious Johnson mixed rules contest and would like a fight like that against Eddie Alvarez. He spoke to ONE and said:

Later, I also want to switch to MMA. You know last time [ONE] made a special rules bout? Rodtang versus ‘Mighty Mouse’? Maybe something like that for my first MMA fight. Maybe against [Eddie] Alvarez. I think this would be a really good matchup. I think it would be a really good fight.”

ONE Championship gold first, then he would like to be a UFC champion next. Arian Sadikovic is hoping this will be a big year for him.

