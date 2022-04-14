"Let's go champ!" - Arian Sadikovic works the bag at Tiger Muay Thai ahead of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Arian Sadikovic is deep in training camp for his main event showdown with Regian Eersel at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22. Sadikovic is looking to claim the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title against ‘The Immortal’ in Singapore.

In his Instagram stories, Sadikovic reposted a story from Coach Serdar Karaca, who is working with him at Tiger Muay Thai & MMA in Phuket, Thailand.

See a screengrab of the story below:

Screen capture from Arian Sadikovic's Instagram Stories

In the video, Sadikovic is seen hitting the bags hard, with Karaca in the foreground recording his session. Karaca can be heard shouting:

“Let’s go champ!”

The German kickboxer has 22 professional wins under his belt and cemented his place as one of the best kickboxers in Europe before arriving at ONE Championship. In December 2021, ‘Game Over’ made a statement in his debut, defeating former world title challenger Mustapha Haida via unanimous decision.

His three-round mastery, paired with his accomplishments in Europe, earned him a shot at Eersel’s gold. As he prepares to compete in Singapore on April 22, Sadikovic is sharpening his skills close to the Lion City at one of the best striking gyms in Thailand.

Arian Sadikovic trained with the best

Competing on the global stage of ONE Championship meant Arian Sadikovic will need to go against elite competition. The German striker traveled to North America earlier this year to sharpen his skills under the guidance of Henri Hooft of Sanford MMA.

The Florida-based gym is home to some of the best fighters in the world, including former ONE world champions Martin Nguyen, Aung La N Sang, and Brandon Vera.

‘Game Over’ earned his nickname because of his penchant for throwing powerful punches. Sharpening them further with the heavy hitters of Sanford MMA could make him an even more dangerous threat in competitions.

Armed with the knowledge that he gained training at Sanford MMA and, more recently, at Tiger Muay Thai, Sadikovic could be a worthy challenger to Regian Eersel’s world title reign. However, it will be a tough task, given that Eersel has not been on the losing end of a match since 2016.

At ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, ‘The Immortal’ will defend his world title for the fourth time since claiming the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in 2019.

