Gilbert Burns hails Sanford MMA teammate Aung La N Sang

Gilbert Burns has lauded the 'champion' mentality of his Sanford MMA teammate Aung La N Sang. The pair are highly experienced members of the Florida-based contingent who train under legendary coach Henri Hooft.

The gym is packed full of elite fighters from all of the top MMA promotions in the world. Burns is currently deep in his fight camp as he prepares to take on Khamzat Chimaev in a crucial welterweight bout at UFC 273, and he's hailed the influence of Aung La.

"We have a great atmosphere. Very good guys," said Gilbert Burns in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. "Aung La is freaking very good. He's always helping out. He says he wants to grapple more with me and get his grappling good."

"We always grapple, we're always helping each other. Aung La is different. He's that guy that always has the champion mentality. Always happy. Very good heart. He's a real champion. A human being. A very good guy," added the Brazilian.

N Sang is coming off of a loss in his trilogy clash with long-time rival Vitaly Bigdash at ONE: 'Full Circle' and is currently on a mission to win back the ONE middleweight title. 'The Burmese Python' says he won't be shaving off his beard until he has the gold around his waist once more.

Gilbert Burns says he has two goals in the UFC

When No.2-ranked Gilbert Burns accepted a bout with No.11-ranked Chimaev, it raised many eyebrows. It's unusual for top-ranked fighters to take on opponents ranked far below them - but 'Durinho' says it's all part of his mission in the sport.

"I have two goals in the UFC. I want to fight the best guys in the UFC (and) I want to become a champion. I know a big win against Chimaev is going to get me very close to a title shot. They say he's one of the best? Let's find out!"

Since signing with the UFC, Chimaev has enjoyed a meteoric rise. The 27-year-old has racked up four victories with four straight finishes in just two years. He faces his toughest test yet in Burns - and Dana White has hinted that the winner is likely to get the next title shot.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani UFC officially annoucnes Khamzat Chimaev x Gilbert Burns on April 9. This is a really good main card. UFC officially annoucnes Khamzat Chimaev x Gilbert Burns on April 9. This is a really good main card. https://t.co/cJdKgPbf0f

