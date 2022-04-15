"This is the best moment of my life" - Arian Sadikovic ready to grab title opportunity against Regian Eersel

Arian Sadikovic’s path to the world title picture was so quick that he was surprised that he even got it. ‘Game Over’ will challenge Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, which will broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, April 22.

The German striker has made only one appearance so far in ONE Championship but it was a debut unlike any other. Sadikovic dominated former title challenger Mustapha Haida in December 2021 leading to a clean unanimous decision victory.

While that win was enough to merit a title shot, Sadikovic said he was still surprised by the opportunity. He was initially expected to first beat Nieky Holzken to get at least within striking distance of Eersel. In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“I was surprised a little bit. I thought I needed to fight Nieky Holzken because he was number one in the rankings. So I thought, ‘okay I will fight Holzken, and if I win, then I’ll get a title shot.’ But that wasn’t the case.”

Nevertheless, Sadikovic was happy with the title shot. The 27-year-old said that just getting the title opportunity is already the biggest moment of his career. A win against Eersel would probably send him over the moon.

“I was very happy when they told me I was getting a title shot. I told them, ‘Of course, I want that.’ Getting this title shot is definitely the best moment of my career. This is the best moment of my life, fighting in this sport.”

Arian Sadikovic ready to live up to his nickname

Arian Sadikovic has one of the catchiest nicknames in the sport with his ‘Game Over’ moniker integrating seamlessly into his fighting style. The title challenger is always ready to unleash his unrelenting offensive style and he plans to be as aggressive as possible against Eersel.

Sadikovic has amassed an impressive 22-3 record in his career, thanks to his aggressive offense. The champion, however, also has an intimidating nickname in ‘The Immortal’ but Sadikovic is ready to show that Eersel isn’t invincible at all. He further added:

“Of course, I’m focused on the world title. I’m not coming for jokes there. That’s the plan.”

