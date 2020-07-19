UFC has announced the bonus awards that have been handed out for UFC Fight Island 2, and Ariane Lipski took home $50,000 for her magnificent kneebar submission win over Luana Carolina this weekend.

UFC women’s flyweight contender Ariane Lipski is one of four fighters from the UFC Fight Island 2 card to have earned $50,000 bonuses following the event. Apart from Lipski, newly crowned UFC men’s flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo deservingly got a bonus for his blitzkrieg first-round stoppage win over Joseph Benavidez. Lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Marc Diakiese were the other pair of fighters to win $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night” for their incredible display at the event.

It was a tough job for the UFC to decide the winners as there were quite a few fantastic finishes on the card that unfortunately missed out on the bonuses since only four were handed out. As it was, the four fighters who earned their bonuses were all well-deserving of taking home the extra paychecks.

For Ariane Lipski, the kneebar win over Carolina was one of the craziest submissions ever witnessed in women’s MMA. Ariane Lipski began her UFC career with an unimpressive 0-2 record but since then she has won a couple of fights to even the record inside the Octagon. Heading into UFC Fight Island 2, she knew that she badly needed a win to stay relevant. Ariane Lipski putn on a stellar display inside the octagon and forced Carolina to submit.

As for the new UFC flyweight champion Deiveison Figueiredo, his bonus award for a spectacular first-round finish over Joseph Benavidez is certainly well deserved. Figueiredo scored three knockdowns in the initial exchange and had an astonishing three finish attempts with his submissions before finally choking Benavidez out cold with a devastating rear-naked choke.