Arianny Celeste breaks silence on Brittney Palmer's retirement; reveals name of new UFC show

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are two recently retired UFC octagon girls. Both are friends, and the topic of Palmer's retirement from her ring girl duties came up in an interview on InsideFighting's YouTube channel.

When asked about Palmer's path going forward, Celeste said the following:

"I think she should focus on whatever makes her happy and I think art makes her happy."

Regarding her own plans, Celeste touched on a new UFC show that she will be hosting:

"I have a show that I'm working on, which will be launching very soon, so keep an eye out. It's called UFC on Location."

While details on Celeste's show are sparse, the ex-octagon girl did divulge that part of it will consist of fighter interviews. Her friend, Palmer already takes part in a Monster Energy podcast known as UNLEASHED, which once featured UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Vera.

Unfortunately, the appearance almost went off the rails after Palmer's co-host mistook 'Chito' for Bellator great Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire. Fortunately, the ex-UFC octagon girl was able to steer the conversation back on track. Hopefully, Celeste will exhibit a similar level of natural talent as an interviewer.

For now, fans will wait with anticipation for the debut of Celeste's show, which is likely to be a YouTube podcast. Given the now booming nature of UFC content creation, with the likes of Nina-Marie Daniele at the forefront, there is room for Celeste to expand her horizons beyond modeling.

Arianny Celeste's famous reaction to Alistair Overeem at the weigh-ins

Back in the 2010s, Alistair Overeem signed with the UFC as one of the hottest heavyweight stars in the world. He was immediately booked to face former champion Brock Lesnar. During the weigh-ins for their bout, the Dutchman's physique left octagon girl Arianny Celeste jaw-dropped.

The moment was immortalized on the internet, with fans everywhere commenting on Celeste's reaction to Overeem, who went on to defeat Lesnar via first-round TKO. It marks one of Celeste's most memorable moments in the UFC and has found itself in countless UFC compilations.