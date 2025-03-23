Arianny Celeste's photo dump draws reactions from Brittney Palmer, Stipe Miocic's wife, and others: "Slow life = the best life"

Arianny Celeste recently took to Instagram with a collage of pictures capturing some of her most treasured moments. They featured snaps with fellow ex-octagon girl Brittney Palmer, her pet dog, her young son, and more. To little surprise, her post drew a wave of reactions from friends, family, and fans alike.

This isn't the first time Celeste has attracted tremendous support in her comment section. In fact, her social media presence has consistently exhibited a high number of engagement, even more-so than some UFC fighters, past and present. This has remained a constant for her even in retirement.

As is often the case with Celeste's social media posts, her Instagram collage saw a flock of supporters enter her comment section. Among them was her close friend Palmer, with whom she previously worked as an octagon girl for the UFC. She kept her comment short, with a popular acronym for 'I love you so much.'

"ILYSM"

Meanwhile, the wife of all-time great MMA heavywyeight Stipe Miocic also popped up with a comment of her own.

"Slow life = the best life, enjoy it"

Elsewhere in the comment section, a fan praised her as one of the greatest-ever octagon girls.

"Best UFC ring girls ever"

Actress Georgina Leahy also popped up, inviting her to an outing in Las Vegas.

"Will be in Vegas next month would love to see theeeeeee"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Reactions to Arianny Celeste's photos

Celeste seems to be enjoying her post-UFC life without incident, having gotten engaged to real estate agent Hamlet Walsh, and continued working as a model.

When did Arianny Celeste part ways with the UFC?

Arianny Celeste had been with the UFC since 2006, when the promotion was nowhere near the financial heights it would eventually reach. She took on various roles throughout the years, including hosting a web show called 'UFC Ultimate Fighter,' and of course, being an octagon girl/ring girl.

Expand Tweet

After 18 years with the company, Celeste retired as an octagon girl in 2024 to pursue other endeavors. She worked her final event at UFC 296, when Leon Edwards defended his then welterweight title against Colby Covington.

