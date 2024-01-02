"You're so breathtaking" - UFC's Arianny Celeste steals the spotlight with seaside New Year's snap in sparkling white backless dress

Arianny Celeste dazzled her Instagram fans with a new post that featured her wearing a sparkling white dress for the New Year. Celeste, who recently retired as a UFC octagon girl, is known for her massive following on social media, and is a popular Instagram model.

The post drew a significant amount of attention from her fans, who flocked to her comment section to express their admiration for her. The former octagon girl was the recipient of countless flattering comments.

One fan wished her a Happy New Year along with a compliment, saying the following:

"Now that's how a woman looks like with all that beauty! Happy new year btw!"

Another fan said:

"You look fantastic. Happy New Year."

One fan described her as breathtaking:

"You're so breathtaking Arianny!"

The adulation was present everywhere throughout her comment section:

"Looking like a queen beautiful lady"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Arianny Celeste's outfit

Celeste is no stranger to praise and affection from her fans on Instagram. Now that she is retired as an octagon model, her fans will be waiting to see more of her through socials.

Arianny Celeste refers to Nate Diaz as her favorite fighter of all time

During a recent interview with InsideFighting on YouTube, Arianny Celeste touched on a number of topics, one of which saw her describe legendary ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz as her all-time favorite. After being prompted to identify her favorite fighter, Celeste said the following:

"That guy right there," pointing to the man himself.

Check out Arianny Celeste identifying (1:37) Nate Diaz as her all-time favorite fighter in the clip below:

Diaz is one of the most famous mixed martial artists of all time, owed in part to his legendary rivalry with Conor McGregor. The Stockton superstar has a legion of fans.